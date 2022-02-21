Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 83,849 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,849 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of HCC opened at $31.26 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

