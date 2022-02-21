Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 181.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

MAN opened at $110.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

