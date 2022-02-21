10,967 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NatWest Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWG. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

