HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,647 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.