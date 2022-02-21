Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,464 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.01 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

