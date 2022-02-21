Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO opened at $10.00 on Monday. EVgo Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

EVgo Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

