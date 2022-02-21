Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,992 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

