Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SUNW stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Sunworks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $17.69.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

