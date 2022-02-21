Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $278,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,970,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $292,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $569,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $70.69 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

