Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

