11,245 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in argenx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in argenx by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after acquiring an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in argenx by 15.5% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.11.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.