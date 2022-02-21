Marshall Wace LLP Sells 25,045 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX opened at $81.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

