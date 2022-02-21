Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

CTXR opened at $1.64 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

