Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $175,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00.

VIR opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.