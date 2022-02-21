Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $175,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00.
VIR opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $79.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
