Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 640 ($8.66) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.46) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.46) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.51) to GBX 768 ($10.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 695.91 ($9.42).

RMG stock opened at GBX 418.70 ($5.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 403.89 ($5.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

