Invesco Ltd. Has $39.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $39,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $58.50 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

