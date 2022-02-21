Invesco Ltd. Acquires 16,150 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $40,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

