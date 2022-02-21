Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 40.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $42,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3,385.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 201.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 60.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR opened at $51.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

