NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $44,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 1,427.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NewMarket by 30.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NewMarket by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $2,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewMarket by 43.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket stock opened at $320.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEU shares. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

