Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $45,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

MKL stock opened at $1,253.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,238.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,253.04. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,077.41 and a one year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

