Invesco Ltd. Has $45.88 Million Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.59% of TuSimple worth $45,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in TuSimple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 247,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TuSimple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in TuSimple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSP. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.49.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

