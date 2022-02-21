Hecla Mining (HL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 45,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 957,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 743,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.