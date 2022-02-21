Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 4.15. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.