HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after acquiring an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after acquiring an additional 107,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after purchasing an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -414.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

