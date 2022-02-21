Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,380 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,040. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of POWI opened at $89.64 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.