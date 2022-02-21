Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,131 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $139.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

