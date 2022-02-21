Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

