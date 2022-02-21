Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.16. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,040. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

