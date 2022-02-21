Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

