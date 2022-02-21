T Christopher Uchida Sells 500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 7th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00.

PLMR stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palomar by 1,468.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

