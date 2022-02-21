Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 10,341 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

AERI opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

