Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 683,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 526,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRX stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $241.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,599. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

