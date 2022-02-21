Raymond James Cuts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $5.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $8.00 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

CDE opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

