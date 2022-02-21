Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 240,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 94,846 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

