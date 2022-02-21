Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,951 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 624.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 98.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

NYSE:SMG opened at $137.49 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

