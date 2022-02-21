Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vale by 63.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vale by 40.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.