Daqo New Energy (DQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Daqo New Energy stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87.
Several research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
