Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMP stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

