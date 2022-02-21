Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

KN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.