Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 94,976.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

