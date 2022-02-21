Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,417,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.42.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

