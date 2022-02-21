The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 706 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $67.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

