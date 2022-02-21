The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,200 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Morphic were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,844 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Morphic by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Morphic by 146,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $39.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

