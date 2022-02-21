Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,752 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR opened at $4.14 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

