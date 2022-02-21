91,417 Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 91,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Slam by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Slam by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 653,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.71 on Monday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.