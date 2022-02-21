Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 101,394 Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPP opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.35.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

