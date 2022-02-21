Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,462,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of MBIA worth $57,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 323,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 220,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 244,217 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MBI opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $802.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

