Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,450,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Bank were worth $58,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.