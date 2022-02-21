Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 588,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Standex International were worth $58,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at $17,384,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 447.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 134.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Standex International by 78.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Several research firms have commented on SXI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

