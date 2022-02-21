Morgan Stanley Has $70.23 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 459.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $70,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,986 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,359,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $20,836,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 161.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,685. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.